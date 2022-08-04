Body of man who drowned trying to save dog in Osoyoos Lake found

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an Oliver man who drowned while trying to save his dog has been found, police announced Thursday.

Tom Denneh, 41, of Oliver, B.C., drowned on July 25 and his body was located by dive teams at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said it was in 24 metres of water, approximately 120 metres from where he was last seen.

Police said they used a side scan sonar, a system that is towed behind the police vessel near the bottom of the lake and reflects a sonar image back to the operators on the vessel in their search.

2:12 Calls for mandatory swimming lessons to save lives following multiple drownings Calls for mandatory swimming lessons to save lives following multiple drownings – Jul 26, 2022

Denneh was boating in the lake with a friend, and playing fetch with his dogs when one of the dogs became distressed and he swam out to help it, police said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

He and the dog became separated from the boat due to the wind and the friend witnessed the dog climb on his back, weighing him down.

Read more: Okanagan man presumed drowned in Osoyoos Lake trying to save his dog

“The Osoyoos RCMP were in regular communication during the search with Tom’s mom and brother, who travelled from France and the United Kingdom, and will continue to offer our support to his family after they return home,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, commander of the Osoyoos RCMP.

“Tom was well known in the community and the Osoyoos RCMP would like to express our deepest condolences to Tom’s family and friends.”