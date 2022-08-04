Menu

Canada

Fire at Jollibee in Vaughan mall prompts evacuation: officials

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 11:46 am
Emergency crews were called to Promenade Mall at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to Promenade Mall at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Twitter / @theonlyrouben

A fire at a Jollibee restaurant inside of a Vaughan mall prompted an evacuation Thursday morning, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Promenade Mall, located at Bathurst and Centre streets, at 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Vaughan fire told Global News crews arrived to find fire and heavy smoke on a rooftop in the north-east portion of the mall.

The spokesperson said there was a fire in a rooftop unit of the Jollibee restaurant.

The fire was deemed a two-alarm, but is now under control.

Crews were working to see if the fire extended to the actual restaurant portion of the Jollibee, below where the fire is believed to have started, the spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported.

Just after 11:30 a.m., York Regional Police said the mall was evacuated and would remain closed for the day. But an hour later, police said the mall had reopened and resumed regular operations.

