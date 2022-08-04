Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New recovery centre for substance, gambling abuse opens in the Annapolis Valley

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia opening first mental health day hospital' Nova Scotia opening first mental health day hospital
Nova Scotia will be opening its first mental health day hospital to support those requiring intensive mental health supports – Mar 9, 2022

The Nova Scotia government has announced the opening of a support centre in Middleton, N.S., for people dealing with substance use or a gambling disorder in the Annapolis Valley area.

The Middleton Recovery Centre will now provide in-person assessments, outpatient withdrawal management and recovery support programming, including one-on-one and group support.

This is the third centre to open since the province announced its commitment of $1.7 million toward opening 10 recovery support centres over the next two years.

The first recovery centre opened in Dartmouth in January and the second in New Glasgow in February.

Read more: Nova Scotia funding $3M in mental health and addictions grants

The recovery centre at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton will also connect patients to other levels of care, such as community mental health and addictions clinics or opioid recovery programs, the province said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nova Scotians living with addictions need more supports closer to home,” said Brian Comer, minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. “The reopening of this centre under the new care model will further strengthen the supports for those with substance and gambling addictions.”

Trending Stories

The staff at the new centre includes a nurse practitioner, physician, nurses, social workers, counsellors, an occupational therapist and administrative staff.

Read more: New mental health hospital in Halifax to offer day treatment starting in April

Dr. Dave Martell, a physician lead with Nova Scotia Health, said the centre coming to Middleton has the province “one step closer” to its goal of providing quality care for people with substance use disorders, regardless of where they’re located in Nova Scotia.

“The way we care for people with addictive disorders continues to evolve as new research comes to light and our care models should always reflect current science,” he said.

In the release, the province said four more existing withdrawal management sites in Lunenburg, Strait-Richmond, Sydney and Yarmouth will evolve to the provincial model over the next two years.

New centres will also be set up in Truro, Halifax and North Sydney.

The centre in Middleton is open for people to drop in for services on Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Appointments can also be made by calling 902-825-0207.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagMental Health tagNova Scotia government tagSubstance Abuse tagAnnapolis Valley tagSubstance use tagMiddleton tagRecovery Centre taggambling disorder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers