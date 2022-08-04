Menu

Entertainment

TIFF reveals Discovery, Midnight Madness lineups, including Al Yankovic biopic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2022 11:06 am
A sign bearing the Toronto International Film Festival logo is carried on a forklift down street in Toronto as preparations are made for the festival's opening night on September 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
A sign bearing the Toronto International Film Festival logo is carried on a forklift down street in Toronto as preparations are made for the festival's opening night on September 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — The Daniel Radcliffe-starring Weird Al Yankovic biopic will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival announced the 54 titles in its Discovery, Midnight Madness and Wavelengths programs today.

It says “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a Roku Channel original that charts the comedic musician’s rise to fame and “famously depraved lifestyle,” will serve as the opening film to Midnight Madness.

The program features unconventional genre films, and curator Peter Kuplowsky says the “beautifully deranged” musical biopic fits right in.

Read more: Hillary Clinton coming to TIFF industry conference to present docuseries

The 10-film lineup also includes “Pearl,” the prequel to the slasher flick “X” that debuted earlier this year.

“The People’s Joker,” a queer coming-of-age film about a trans woman working in comedy featuring footage from 2019’s “Joker,” will also debut at the festival.

The 24-film Discovery lineup will open with “The Inspection,” about a gay, homeless youth who joins the marine corps in the era of “don’t ask, don’t tell.”

The Discovery program also features the Canadian movies “Something You Said Last Night,” about an unemployed trans woman in her mid-twenties on a family vacation, “Pussy,” the story of three teens and the queer nightlife scene, and “I Like Movies,” about a teenage cinephile.

The Wavelengths lineup of “non-commercial and non-conforming work” includes “Concrete Valley,” from Antoine Bourges.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
