Entertainment

Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court Thursday

By Staff Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 6:39 am
Click to play video: 'Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard after verdict in sex assault trial' Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard after verdict in sex assault trial
WATCH ABOVE: Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard after verdict in sex assault trial – Jun 6, 2022

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.

Hoggard was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The court appearance comes as the singer is on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.

Read more: Hoggard case highlights need for clarity on reforms to sex assault trials: experts

Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident that took place in a Toronto hotel room in the fall of 2016.

A sentencing hearing for that case is set for early October.

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

