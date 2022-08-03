Menu

Fire

Large fire breaks out at home in South Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 8:42 pm
House fire in South Vancouver View image in full screen
A lot of smoke can be seen coming from a house fire in South Vancouver Wednesday afternoon. Global News

A lot of smoke is visible from a large fire burning in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

It appears the fire at a home in the 7900-block of Columbia Street at 63rd (near Cambie and Marine) broke out around 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver firefighters are on the scene and attempting to extinguish the flames, whose smoke can be seen from many parts of the city.

Capt. Matthew Trudeau with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services confirmed to Global News it is a three-alarm fire involving a residential structure.

He said the call came in at 4:38 p.m.

It is not yet known how the fire started or if anyone is injured.

More to come.

 

Fire tagVancouver fire tagVancouver Fire & Rescue Services tagCambie street fire tagSouth vancouver fire tagFire in Vancouver tagMarine Drive fire tagHouse fire Marine Drive tagVancouver fire Wednesday tag

