Large fire breaks out at home in South Vancouver

A lot of smoke is visible from a large fire burning in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

It appears the fire at a home in the 7900-block of Columbia Street at 63rd (near Cambie and Marine) broke out around 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver firefighters are on the scene and attempting to extinguish the flames, whose smoke can be seen from many parts of the city.

Capt. Matthew Trudeau with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services confirmed to Global News it is a three-alarm fire involving a residential structure.

He said the call came in at 4:38 p.m.

It is not yet known how the fire started or if anyone is injured.

More to come.