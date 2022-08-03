Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Monkeypox cases rise to 423: Public Health Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 4:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox: New York 2nd major city to declare emergency as cases spread across U.S.' Monkeypox: New York 2nd major city to declare emergency as cases spread across U.S.
RELATED: New York has declared a public health emergency on Saturday due to the spread of monkeypox, becoming the second major U.S. city to do so after San Francisco. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting almost 5,200 cases of monkeypox across the United States. Jennifer Johnson reports.

Public Health Ontario says there were 423 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province as of Tuesday, up from 367 on Thursday.

The agency’s latest report says most of the cases — nearly 78 per cent — were reported in Toronto.

Almost all of the people affected are male, with only two reported in female patients.

Read more: Monkeypox case confirmed in Toronto shelter system

Public Health Ontario says the average age of confirmed cases is just under 36 years old.

Trending Stories

The report says 11 people have been hospitalized with the illness and two are in intensive care.

It says there are also 10 probable cases, nine of which are in men.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox case detected in Toronto shelter' Monkeypox case detected in Toronto shelter
Monkeypox case detected in Toronto shelter
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto Public Health tagmonkeypox tagPublic Health Ontario tagtoronto monkeypox tagmonkeypox ontario tagMonkeypox cases Ontario tagMonkeypox data tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers