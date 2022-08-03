Alberta NDP criticizes United Conservative Party’s new provincial policing website

The Alberta NDP is criticizing the United Conservative Party’s decision to launch a new website to push for a new provincial police force.

The Alberta government launched the website on Wednesday, saying it will provide the public with information about the benefits of having a provincial police service. The site also aims to consult and connect with Albertans directly about this issue, according to a news release.

This comes after more than 70 rural Alberta municipalities sent a letter in June asking Premier Jason Kenney to stop plans to create a provincial police force. The municipalities said the government lost the trust of its constituents by not being open and transparent about consultations.

Others, including the union that represents the Royal Canadian Mountain Police, raised concerns about the issue in the past.

“People want this government to focus on addressing crime… The Alberta municipalities asked the government to focus on crime and not political games,” justice critic Irfan Sabir said at an unrelated news conference on Wednesday.

But the government maintains that a provincial police service would improve governance and give municipalities more opportunities to set their own policing priorities.

The provincial government’s Fair Deal Panel recommended the creation of a provincial police force in 2020, saying the RCMP has become too bureaucratically inflexible and smaller communities aren’t getting enough front-line officers.

A report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers last year said it will cost Alberta hundreds of millions of dollars more to set up and run a provincial police force, but it ultimately could provide better service. Shared cost savings and other initiatives would allow for more front-line officers to be hired, the report said.

“Several provinces and municipalities” that use the RCMP for policing are also considering alternative policing models, according to the Alberta government, but none were specified.

“Albertans have told us they want more details about the potential benefits of a provincial police service. As all levels of governments across the country review their policing models, Albertans need to have all the information available to ensure they lead this national discussion and make sure the future of policing in the province meets their needs,” Justice Minister Tyler Shandro said in a statement on Wednesday.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz and Karen Bartko.