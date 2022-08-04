New app helps provide discounted quality food while cutting down on waste

Send this page to someone via email

Those in Guelph who are concerned about food waste can now help cut that down as well as their grocery bill.

Too Good to Go is a Canada-wide app that connects businesses that have a surplus of food at the end of the day with consumers who purchase that food in surprise bags at one-third the cost.

“The store makes available whatever food surplus they have that day,” said Sarah Soteroff, PR manager of Too Good to Go Canada. “The food is put on the app at a designated time, and the customer goes to pick it up during that window.”

Sateroff said all transactions are safely done through the app.

There are currently 25 businesses in Guelph that are taking part in this initiative. One of them is Stone Store Natural Foods on Commercial Street off Norfolk.

“Joining Too Good To Go was an easy decision,” said manager Erin Copeland. “It allows us to connect with new potential customers, earn some money on product that otherwise would have been a loss, and provides us with another avenue to reduce food waste.”

Too Good to Go was first launched in Europe in 2016 and in Canada in July 2021.

Soteroff said the app is a win for businesses, consumers, and the environment.

“We waste about 58 per cent of the food that is produced,” according to Soteroff. “That adds up to almost $1,800 a year, and accounts for 10 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions.”

