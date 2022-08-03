Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 3

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 3' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 3
WATCH: Teagan Rasche with what you need to know in your Wednesday, Aug. 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers, Western Canadian Wheat Growers and summer weather.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Rattlers ready for CEBL post-season

For the first time since 2019, the Saskatchewan Rattlers are back in the playoffs.

The Snakes, who have the best home record in the CEBL, kick off post-season play on Aug. 4 at SaskTel Centre.

Team vice-president Brad Kraft looks at the Rattlers’ season and the playoffs.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rattlers ready for CEBL post-season' Saskatchewan Rattlers ready for CEBL post-season
Saskatchewan Rattlers ready for CEBL post-season

Farmers, organizations voice concerns over possible fertilizer use reduction

Many farmers are voicing their concerns over a federal government plan to reduce the use of fertilizer.

Ottawa wants to cut emissions from fertilizer by 30 percent across the country by 2030.

Trending Stories

Jeff Bennett, a board member with the Western Canadian Wheat Growers, says the move by the federal government was done with very little consultation with producers.

Click to play video: 'Farmers voice concerns over possible fertilizer use reduction' Farmers voice concerns over possible fertilizer use reduction
Farmers voice concerns over possible fertilizer use reduction

Plenty of rain and storms in Saskatchewan this summer

Extreme drought through many parts of Saskatchewan last year has given way to a summer that has brought plenty of rain and our share of storms.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan looks back at the season that’s been so far and what lies ahead.

Click to play video: 'Plenty of rain and storms in Saskatchewan this summer' Plenty of rain and storms in Saskatchewan this summer
Plenty of rain and storms in Saskatchewan this summer

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 3

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 3' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 3
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 3
