World

Volcano begins erupting in Iceland near international airport 

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 3, 2022 11:19 am
iceland volcano View image in full screen
Lava erupts from the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Icelandic Meteorological Office reported an eruption in the same area on August 3, 2022. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

A volcano in southwest Iceland began erupting Wednesday, the country’s meteorological authorities said.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the eruption is near the Fagradalsfjall mountain, 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital, Reykjavik. A live video feed from the site shows molten lava spewing from a narrow fissure.

The eruption follows days of small earthquakes in the area and is close to Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.

Story continues below advertisement

An eruption in the same area last year – the first on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula in almost 800 years -produced spectacular lava flows for several months.

Iceland, located above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which sent clouds of ash and dust into the atmosphere, interrupting air travel for days between Europe and North America because of concerns the ash could damage jet engines. More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of passengers.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
