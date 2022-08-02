Police search for man after 4 alleged indecent acts in Clarington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Durham Region are searching for a man they say is wanted following several indecent acts in Clarington, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said the first alleged incident took place at around 10:30 a.m. on July 28 when a man committed an indecent act in front of a woman in parking lot.

Officers said the incident was “the second time this victim observed this behavior from the same suspect.”

The parking lot is located in the area of Courtice Road and Courtice Shores Drive, police said.

The man left in a dark pick-up truck, according police.

Durham police said a second victim came forward to report a man who had allegedly exposed himself to them on June 14 and July 27.

Both incidents took place in the Courtice Road area and the suspect was seen with a dark pick-up truck, police said.

Officers are searching for a medium-build man aged between 30 and 40 years old. He is reported to have short, brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.