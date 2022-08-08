Those Old Radio Shows Aug. 12-13

Friday, Aug. 12
Hour One: Inner Sanctum – Unburied Dead, Jack Benny – A Golf Match
Hour Two: Father Knows Best – Bud Quits School, Casey, Crime Photographer – Disappearance of Mr. Dizzel
Hour Three: Michael Shayne – Case of the Crooked Wheel
Saturday, Aug. 13
Trending Stories
Hour One: Whistler – The Thin Line, The Life of Riley – Turkey Hunt
Hour Two: Abbot & Costello – Return to Patterson, Mystery in the Air – The Great Barastro
Hour Three: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Confidential Matter, YTJD – Theme Music
Hour Four: YTJD – The Confidential Matter, conc., Gunsmoke – Bruger’s Folly / Yorky
Hour Five: Bold Venture – The Quam Yi Statue, Escape – The Untouchable
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments