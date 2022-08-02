Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 2 others injured after head-on crash in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 6:18 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say one man is dead and two other men are injured following a head-on crash in Scarborough on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue and Ressor Road at around 10:22 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said one man was pronounced deceased while another was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A third man was transported with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said there were two vehicles involved in a head-on collision.

