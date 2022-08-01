1 dead, 2 injured following fiery, head-on collision on County Road 121: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a fiery collision on County Road 121 north of Fenelon Falls, Ont., on Monday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 6:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision.

Police say both vehicles were travelling at a high rate of speed and while attempting to pass other vehicles, one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and collided with another and caught fire.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames, OPP said Monday night.

UPDATE: COLLISION: County Rd 121 north of #FenelonFalls #KawarthaLakes: the road is now closed in both directions between County Rd 8 and Bury's Green Rd/County Rd 37. #OPP on scene. Lengthy closure expected. ^nk — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 1, 2022

Police say the lone driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A driver and passenger in the other vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In an update issued at 10:30 p.m., OPP said County Road 121 will remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Detours are set up at County Road 8 and Bury’s Green Road/County Road 37.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).