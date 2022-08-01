Canadian Snowbirds and SkyHawks fly into Penticton for Peach Fest

The Penticton Peach Fest is set to kick off in just a few days. Ahead of the activities, the Canadian Snowbirds and Skyhawks are getting prepared for the Penticton Air Display.

The SkyHawks, Canada’s only military parachute team, and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be performing Wednesday night.

“We’re going to be flying right over the water, by the waterfront area and the pier. What you can expect is our full up high show, if the weather cooperates,” said Capt. Ari Mahajan, pilot of Snowbird 3. He promises a full, 30-minute show.

“We’re going to be doing loopings, rolling and we’re going to do crosses, our full show.”

The Snowbirds had a hazy landing Monday morning due to a fire burning in the South Okanagan. The smoke greatly affects what type of show they can offer and how many tricks they can do.

“Smoke from forest fires can be very challenging. Obviously, it reduces the visibility, not just on the ground but also in the air, so smoke aloft can be a little bit of a concern,” said Capt. Erik Temple.

“We’re going to be monitoring very closely what’s going on, talking with NAV Canada and the other agencies to make sure the show is safe first and foremost.”

The Penticton Peach Fest performance is around the halfway point of their summer show season.

Mahajan said he is grateful he gets to fly with the Snowbirds team.

“To be able to take the show everywhere across North America and showcase to the public what we do, hopefully representing the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, yes, it’s amazing.”

The Skyhawk and Snowbird performances mark day one of the festival and the pilots are excited to experience the South Okanagan and what it offers. They are asking Penticton boaters to avoid the area where they will perform.

“We would love it if all watercraft, boats, paddleboards, and kayaks can just remain clear of the water towards the south side of the lake. That’s what we need in order to perform aerobatics, so we need that area to be clear or we have to change the show,” Temple said.

The SkyHawks performance starts at 5 p.m. and the Snowbirds show kicks off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.