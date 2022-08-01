Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Teenager arrested with hunting knife after fight breaks out at The Forks

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 5:37 pm
The Forks has been the site of a number of violent crimes in recent weeks. View image in full screen
The Forks has been the site of a number of violent crimes in recent weeks. File

A 16-year-old boy is facing weapons and drug charges after Winnipeg police say a fight broke out on Friday at CN Stage at The Forks.

Police say that when officers approached a group of 15 people, the individuals scattered. Police say officers then spotted the teenager with what looked like a handgun.

Read more: Winnipeg outreach organizations are concerned with youth violence

Officers chased down the teen. When they caught him, they say they confiscated a backpack with over 200 grams of cannabis and a hunting knife.

Police believe that during the chase, the teen ditched the object that looked like a handgun. Officers were not able to find it.

Read more: What’s driving youth crime in Winnipeg?

The 16-year-old faces multiple charges including:

  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • possession of a weapon
  • underage possession of more than five grams of dried cannabis (Cannabis Act)
