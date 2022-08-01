Teenager arrested with hunting knife after fight breaks out at The Forks

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old boy is facing weapons and drug charges after Winnipeg police say a fight broke out on Friday at CN Stage at The Forks.

Police say that when officers approached a group of 15 people, the individuals scattered. Police say officers then spotted the teenager with what looked like a handgun.

Read more: Winnipeg outreach organizations are concerned with youth violence

Officers chased down the teen. When they caught him, they say they confiscated a backpack with over 200 grams of cannabis and a hunting knife.

Police believe that during the chase, the teen ditched the object that looked like a handgun. Officers were not able to find it.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16-year-old faces multiple charges including:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

possession of a weapon

underage possession of more than five grams of dried cannabis (Cannabis Act)