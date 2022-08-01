Teenager arrested with hunting knife after fight breaks out at The Forks

A 16-year-old boy is facing weapons and drug charges after Winnipeg police say a fight broke out on Friday at CN Stage at The Forks.
Police say that when officers approached a group of 15 people, the individuals scattered. Police say officers then spotted the teenager with what looked like a handgun.
Officers chased down the teen. When they caught him, they say they confiscated a backpack with over 200 grams of cannabis and a hunting knife.
Police believe that during the chase, the teen ditched the object that looked like a handgun. Officers were not able to find it.
The 16-year-old faces multiple charges including:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- possession of a weapon
- underage possession of more than five grams of dried cannabis (Cannabis Act)
