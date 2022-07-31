Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Lufthansa pilots vote for possible strike action in ‘unmistakable signal’ to company

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 31, 2022 9:01 am
Click to play video: 'Summer Travel leads to busy airports' Summer Travel leads to busy airports
WATCH: Summer Travel leads to busy airports – Jul 23, 2022

Pilots with Germany’s Lufthansa have voted in favor of possible strike action, a union announced Sunday, saying that walkouts can still be avoided but calling the result an “unmistakable signal” to the company in a pay dispute.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union is calling for a 5.5 per cent pay increase this year and an automatic adjustment for inflation starting next year. It has argued that Lufthansa hasn’t yet made a negotiable offer in six rounds of talks.

Trending Stories

Read more: Airline workers face insults, physical threats amid travel delays: ‘Worst I’ve ever seen’

The union said that 97.6 per cent of pilots who took part in a ballot approved its call. It said in statement that the vote “doesn’t yet necessarily lead to strike measures, but it is an unmistakable signal to Lufthansa to take the cockpit staff’s needs seriously.”

Story continues below advertisement

The dispute comes on top of a separate altercation with a union representing Lufthansa ground staff in Germany. A one-day strike on Wednesday in that standoff led to the cancellation of over 1,000 flights.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Airport Delays tagLufthansa tagAirline cancellations tagairport cancellations tagflight cancellations latest tagGermany Lufthansa tagis Lufthansa on strike tagLufthansa cancellations tagLufthansa flight cancelled tagLufthansa staff strike tagLufthansa strike tagLufthansa strike action tagLufthansa strike latest tagLufthansa strike news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers