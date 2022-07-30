More daily records as B.C. heat wave continues

Another day under a sweltering heat wave, another day of setting more B.C. weather records.
On Friday, eight communities in B.C.’s Interior reached new daily maximum temperatures for July 29.
The record-setting temperatures ranged from nearly 35 degrees to just over 42 degrees.
And there could be more records set this weekend, as Environment Canada isn’t predicting cooler temperatures until Monday.
“A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring a heat wave to British Columbia this weekend,” said Environment Canada.
“A gradual cooling trend is expected early next week. Current guidance indicates temperatures returning to seasonal normals on Tuesday.”
Communities that set a new daily maximum temperature record for July 29 are below.
Cache Creek (Ashcroft)
- Preliminary new record of 41.2
- Old record of 39.2 set in 2018
Clinton
- Preliminary new record of 34.7
- Old record of 33.3 set in 2018
Kamloops
- Preliminary new record of 37.9
- Old record of 37.6 set in 1998
Lillooet
- Preliminary new record of 40.1
- Old record of 39.8 set in 2018
Lytton
- Preliminary new record of 42.2
- Old record of 41.4 set in 2018
Merritt
- Preliminary new record of 37.2
- Old record of 37.0 set in 2003
Nelson
- Preliminary new record of 38.6
- Old record of 38.5 set in 2003
Trail
- Preliminary new record of 40.0
- Old record of 39.3 set in 2014
Along with ongoing heat warnings for nearly every section of the province, barring the far north, there are also five air quality statements for five regions.
The Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver are under an air quality advisory for ground-level ozone, while smoky skies bulletins have been issued for the Fraser Canyon, plus the South Okanagan and South Thompson.
