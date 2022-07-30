More daily records as B.C. heat wave continues

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Another day under a sweltering heat wave, another day of setting more B.C. weather records.

On Friday, eight communities in B.C.’s Interior reached new daily maximum temperatures for July 29.

The record-setting temperatures ranged from nearly 35 degrees to just over 42 degrees.

And there could be more records set this weekend, as Environment Canada isn’t predicting cooler temperatures until Monday.

“A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring a heat wave to British Columbia this weekend,” said Environment Canada.

“A gradual cooling trend is expected early next week. Current guidance indicates temperatures returning to seasonal normals on Tuesday.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:25 Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29 Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29

Communities that set a new daily maximum temperature record for July 29 are below.

Cache Creek (Ashcroft)

Preliminary new record of 41.2

Old record of 39.2 set in 2018

Clinton

Preliminary new record of 34.7

Old record of 33.3 set in 2018

Kamloops

Preliminary new record of 37.9

Old record of 37.6 set in 1998

Lillooet

Preliminary new record of 40.1

Old record of 39.8 set in 2018

Lytton

Preliminary new record of 42.2

Old record of 41.4 set in 2018

Merritt

Preliminary new record of 37.2

Old record of 37.0 set in 2003

Nelson

Preliminary new record of 38.6

Old record of 38.5 set in 2003

Trail

Preliminary new record of 40.0

Old record of 39.3 set in 2014

Along with ongoing heat warnings for nearly every section of the province, barring the far north, there are also five air quality statements for five regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver are under an air quality advisory for ground-level ozone, while smoky skies bulletins have been issued for the Fraser Canyon, plus the South Okanagan and South Thompson.

1:51 B.C. evening weather forecast: July 29 B.C. evening weather forecast: July 29