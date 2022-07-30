Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

More daily records as B.C. heat wave continues

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 7:29 pm
A map showing regions of B.C. that are under a continuing heat warning. View image in full screen
A map showing regions of B.C. that are under a continuing heat warning. Environment Canada

Another day under a sweltering heat wave, another day of setting more B.C. weather records.

On Friday, eight communities in B.C.’s Interior reached new daily maximum temperatures for July 29.

The record-setting temperatures ranged from nearly 35 degrees to just over 42 degrees.

Read more: More B.C. weather records broken as heat wave continues to bake most of province

And there could be more records set this weekend, as Environment Canada isn’t predicting cooler temperatures until Monday.

“A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring a heat wave to British Columbia this weekend,” said Environment Canada.

“A gradual cooling trend is expected early next week. Current guidance indicates temperatures returning to seasonal normals on Tuesday.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29' Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29
Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29

Communities that set a new daily maximum temperature record for July 29 are below.

Trending Stories

Cache Creek (Ashcroft)

  • Preliminary new record of 41.2
  • Old record of 39.2 set in 2018

Clinton

  • Preliminary new record of 34.7
  • Old record of 33.3 set in 2018

Kamloops

  • Preliminary new record of 37.9
  • Old record of 37.6 set in 1998

Lillooet

  • Preliminary new record of 40.1
  • Old record of 39.8 set in 2018

Lytton

  • Preliminary new record of 42.2
  • Old record of 41.4 set in 2018

Merritt

  • Preliminary new record of 37.2
  • Old record of 37.0 set in 2003

Nelson

  • Preliminary new record of 38.6
  • Old record of 38.5 set in 2003

Trail

  • Preliminary new record of 40.0
  • Old record of 39.3 set in 2014

Along with ongoing heat warnings for nearly every section of the province, barring the far north, there are also five air quality statements for five regions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver are under an air quality advisory for ground-level ozone, while smoky skies bulletins have been issued for the Fraser Canyon, plus the South Okanagan and South Thompson.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: July 29' B.C. evening weather forecast: July 29
B.C. evening weather forecast: July 29
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagKamloops tagHeat Wave tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagMerritt tagLytton tagBC Heat Wave tagtrail tagClinton tagcache creek tagLillooet tagBC weather records tagrecord setting temperatures tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers