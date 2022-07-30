Menu

Health

Thompson RCMP search for missing 13-year-old from Winnipeg

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 5:57 pm
Mounties are searching for a Winnipeg teenager. He was visiting family in Thompson, Man. and went to see friends late Tuesday July 26.

Despite sightings this last week, RCMP say he has yet to connect with family or police.

Khellen Kirkness is approximately 5’8″, 130 lbs, with black hair & brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoody, black gym pants and black runners. View image in full screen
Khellen Kirkness is approximately 5’8″, 130 lbs, with black hair & brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoody, black gym pants and black runners. Thompson RCMP

Kirkness is approximately 5’8″, 130 lbs, with black hair & brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black runners, a black hat, black hoody, and black gym pants.

Thompson RCMP is asking anyone with information on Kirkness’ location to call Crime Stoppers or Thompson police.

 

