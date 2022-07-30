Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating body discovered in Okanagan Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 3:11 pm
Police say the body was discovered on Friday afternoon, at the west end of the William Bennett Bridge, near Shelter Bay Marina. View image in full screen
Police say the body was discovered on Friday afternoon, at the west end of the William Bennett Bridge, near Shelter Bay Marina. Global News

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in Okanagan Lake on Friday afternoon.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit says the body was recovered around 1:30 p.m., at the west end of the William Bennett Bridge, near Shelter Bay Marina.

Police say the tip came in at 1:16 p.m. with officers going to the scene and finding the body in shallow water. A heavy police presence could be seen during the recovery.

Read more: B.C. RCMP release sketch of unidentified man; remains found 2 years ago near Merritt

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. They and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to determine the cause of death and any potential criminality.

Police are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the body.

The body is described as male, Asian ethnicity, 20 to 40 years old, of average height and slim build. The man was wearing a black-collared shirt and black pants.

Police say anyone who might have been in the area and noted a man matching this description is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting' Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting
Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting – Jun 4, 2022

 

