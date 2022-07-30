Evacuation alert, order issued for Keremeos Creek wildfire in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan wildfire that’s burning southwest of Penticton has quickly grown in size.

It was discovered on Friday along with many others in the Kamloops Fire Centre after scattered lightning strikes across the Southern Interior. The Keremeos Creek blaze is currently listed at 100 hectares.

Now deemed a wildfire of note, the B.C. Wildfire Service said late Friday that it’s displaying aggressive fire behaviour and that 10 wildfire crews plus two protection personnel are battling the blaze.

BCWS added that two helicopters were there and additional personnel were on route.

It also said the fire is located in terrain that air tankers and heavy machinery can’t access at this time.

This wildfire is now considered a Wildfire of Note. For updates and information as it becomes available, please see here: https://t.co/m8IZY03bVY — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2022

The fire is located in rugged terrain, around 21 km southwest of Penticton, or 11 km north of Olalla. It’s also around five km southeast of Apex Mountain Resort.

As a result, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued an evacuation alert and an evacuation order on Friday night.

The evacuation order, issued at 9:30 p.m., is for Green Mountain Road between Highway 3A to the south and Apex Mountain Road to the north, and in the general vicinity of Ford Lake.

The evacuation alert, issued at 10:30 p.m., includes the following properties.

26 Apex Mountain Rd.

99 Apex Mountain Rd.

108 Apex Mountain Rd.

146 Apex Mountain Rd.

205 Apex Mountain Road

226 Apex Mountain Road

1705 Green Mountain Rd.

1825 Green Mountain Rd.

1907 Green Mountain Rd.

1918 Green Mountain Rd.

1925 Green Mountain Rd.

1940 Green Mountain Rd.

1992 Green Mountain Rd.

1995 Green Mountain Rd.

2011 Green Mountain Rd.

2021 Green Mountain Rd.

2049 Green Mountain Rd.

2050 Green Mountain Rd.

2099 Green Mountain Rd.

3051 Green Mountain Rd.

1038 Highway 3A

4585 Sheep Creek Rd.

4590 Sheep Creek Rd.

4595 Sheep Creek Rd.

4690 Sheep Creek Rd.

