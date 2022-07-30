Menu

Canada

Toronto staff to increase construction-related inspections in August

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 30, 2022 11:58 am
Construction workers wait to cross Eglinton Ave. West between Oakwood and Alameda Aves. on April 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Construction workers wait to cross Eglinton Ave. West between Oakwood and Alameda Aves. on April 7, 2021. Lum/The Globe and Mail

As summer construction and festival season get into full swing in Toronto, officials are pledging to increase audits and inspections.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the city would increase audits of construction-related road closures through August.

Municipal workers will visit and patrol all construction sites with permits to ensure they are in compliance with their permits and active, the mayor said.

Portion of Toronto's Yorkville briefly closed due to 'very dangerous' construction situation

The increase in audits is also designed to push for sites to be cleared and reopened as quickly as possible, according to the city.

Officials explained that the move is designed to limit delays before the school year begins in September.

“Increasing our construction-related road closure audits in August is the right thing to do and will help reduce prolonged disruptions to residents, businesses and road users as much as possible before traffic picks up again in September,” Tory said.

