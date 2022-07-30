Menu

Health

Spain reports 2nd monkeypox death as virus continues to spread in Europe

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 30, 2022 9:27 am
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Staying safe as monkeypox spreads' Health Matters: Staying safe as monkeypox spreads
The outbreak of monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization. Global News Morning speaks with Dr. Mark Lysyshyn from Vancouver Coastal Health about how to protect yourself from the virus, and who is eligible for a vaccine.

Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its health ministry said Saturday.

These are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox since its outbreak in the European Union. The ministry gave no details on the deceased. It reported its first death from the disease on Friday.

Read more: Monkeypox: Canada’s top doctor urges those at risk to get vaccinated as cases climb

The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 21,000 cases in nearly 80 countries since May. There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also reported a death linked to monkeypox on Friday.

On Friday, Spain’s health ministry reported 4,298 people were infected with the virus, making it the leading European country for monkeypox cases. Of that total, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men. Only 64 were women.

The ministry said 120 have needed hospital attention.

Click to play video: 'Canada has enough monkeypox vaccine, but still faces ‘limited supplies’' Canada has enough monkeypox vaccine, but still faces ‘limited supplies’
Canada has enough monkeypox vaccine, but still faces ‘limited supplies’

Health authorities are administering 5,300 vaccines that Spain received from the joint EU vaccine purchase scheme. Health workers say that’s far fewer than the number needed to cover the at-risk groups.

Monkeypox has been endemic to parts of Africa for decades. Its leap to Europe and North America was linked by experts to two raves in Belgium and Spain.

It spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be transmitted through bed sheets used by someone with monkeypox. Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and hives. The illness has been relatively mild in many men. But people can be contagious for weeks, and the lesions can be extremely painful.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
