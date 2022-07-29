Menu

Comments

Crime

Edmonton Max inmate dies after being stabbed, homicide investigation underway

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 9:33 pm
The Edmonton Institution, a maximum security prison in Edmonton.
The Edmonton Institution, a maximum security prison in Edmonton. File/Global News

An inmate has died after being stabbed at Edmonton’s maximum security prison and now the city’s homicide detectives are investigating.

Edmonton Institution inmate Bretton Fisher, 33, died following the attack on Wednesday, the Correctional Service Canada announced on Friday.

Police responded to the prison around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an injured man at the prison.

Read more: 2 staff members, 1 inmate injured during incident at Edmonton Institution

EPS said officers arrived to find Fisher suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics, but died.

At the time of his death, Fisher had been serving, since July 16, 2020, a seven-and-a-half year sentence for aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery with use of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The sentence was a result of an incident in Edmonton in March 2020, the court system confirmed.

Read more: Class action alleges Canada prison workers endure systemic racism

An autopsy done Friday determined Fisher died of a stab wound and the manner of death was a homicide. The inmate’s next of kin has been notified, Corrections Canada said.

The investigation is ongoing and the EPS homicide section has since taken over the case.

