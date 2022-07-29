Edmonton Max inmate dies after being stabbed, homicide investigation underway

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate has died after being stabbed at Edmonton’s maximum security prison and now the city’s homicide detectives are investigating.

Edmonton Institution inmate Bretton Fisher, 33, died following the attack on Wednesday, the Correctional Service Canada announced on Friday.

Police responded to the prison around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an injured man at the prison.

EPS said officers arrived to find Fisher suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics, but died.

At the time of his death, Fisher had been serving, since July 16, 2020, a seven-and-a-half year sentence for aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery with use of a firearm.

The sentence was a result of an incident in Edmonton in March 2020, the court system confirmed.

An autopsy done Friday determined Fisher died of a stab wound and the manner of death was a homicide. The inmate’s next of kin has been notified, Corrections Canada said.

The investigation is ongoing and the EPS homicide section has since taken over the case.