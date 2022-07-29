Manitoba confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this summer.

Officials say the virus has been confirmed in a woman in her 60s who lives in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

There was no update on the woman’s condition in a provincial release Friday.

The case comes just over a week after the province reported that the first mosquitoes carrying the virus had been found in the RM of Headingley.

0:38 The provincial government says mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba The provincial government says mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba – Jul 21, 2022

The province now says a second pool of mosquitoes carrying the virus has also been found in Brandon.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the risk of exposure to West Nile remains low, but it’s likely to increase in the coming weeks as the highest-risk period in Manitoba is historically late July and early August.

Read more: Flooding in Manitoba recipe for annoying mosquito season

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe illness, including encephalitis (swelling of the brain), according to the province’s website.

While some people who get West Nile show no symptoms and do not become ill, others may show mild symptoms such as headache, fever, fatigue and body aches. It can sometimes result in long-term complications and death, the province warns.

Story continues below advertisement

It takes just a single bite from an infected mosquito to get West Nile, officials say.

In southern Manitoba, anyone can be exposed to an infected culex tarsalis mosquito from June to September, the province says.

They caution people to wear appropriate clothing or bug repellant when outdoors to avoid being bitten and risking infection.

Between 2017 and 2021 provincial officials say 45 cases of West Nile were found in Manitoba, nine of which required hospitalization, including four who needed intensive care.

0:37 City of Winnipeg to provide additional mosquito surveillance City of Winnipeg to provide additional mosquito surveillance – Jun 28, 2021