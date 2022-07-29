Menu

Crime

Man shot, woman stabbed after parking lot altercation in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 7:21 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was shot and a woman was stabbed after an altercation at a parking lot in north Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area at around 11:17 p.m.

Police said there was an altercation in a parking lot between a group of people.

A man was shot and a woman was stabbed and both were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.

One person was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

