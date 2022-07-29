Man shot, woman stabbed after parking lot altercation in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was shot and a woman was stabbed after an altercation at a parking lot in north Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area at around 11:17 p.m.

Police said there was an altercation in a parking lot between a group of people.

A man was shot and a woman was stabbed and both were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.

One person was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING:

Islington Av + Rexdale Blvd area

*11:17pm*

– Altercation in a parking lot between group of ppl

– Man shot, Woman stabbed

– Both were transported to hospital

– Serious, non life-threatening injuries

– 1 person arrested

– Anyone w/info contact police #GO1449888

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 29, 2022