Man shot, woman stabbed after parking lot altercation in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man was shot and a woman was stabbed after an altercation at a parking lot in north Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area at around 11:17 p.m.
Police said there was an altercation in a parking lot between a group of people.
A man was shot and a woman was stabbed and both were taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, police said.
Read more: Police seek 2 suspects after armed robberies reported in downtown Toronto during Kijiji sales
One person was arrested.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments