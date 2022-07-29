Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Statistics Canada to release May GDP figures amid soaring inflation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 6:21 am
Click to play video: 'Your Money: Fallout from new inflation numbers and what you can do to save' Your Money: Fallout from new inflation numbers and what you can do to save
WATCH: Your Money: Fallout from new inflation numbers and what you can do to save – Jul 21, 2022

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on economic growth this morning.

The agency is set to release gross domestic product figures for the month of May and a flash estimate for the second quarter of 2022.

Read more: Canada’s inflation rate hit 8.1% in June. Is this the peak?

Real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year, a slowdown from the previous two quarters.

Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate points to a slight decline of 0.2 per cent in May.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'The economy can handle further interest rate hikes, Bank of Canada governor says' The economy can handle further interest rate hikes, Bank of Canada governor says
The economy can handle further interest rate hikes, Bank of Canada governor says – Jun 9, 2022

The latest GDP reading will have implications on the Bank of Canada’s future interest rate hikes, as the central bank aims to cool high inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department said the U.S. economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter, but CIBC economists expect growth to bounce back over the remainder of the year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Economy tagStatistics Canada tagCanada News tagCanada inflation tageconomic growth tagCanada GDP tagGross Domestic Product tagGDP Canada tagIs a recession coming? tagMay GDP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers