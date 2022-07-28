From ponds to pools, B.C.’s wildlife is looking for ways to beat the heat

Send this page to someone via email

As the hot weather blankets much of B.C. and is expected to stay around until at least Sunday, experts are warning that high temperatures can have serious impacts on wildlife.

It will be common to see all different species trying to stay cool during the hot weather and that can include the use of backyard pools or even a bird bath.

The high temperatures can result in life-threatening dehydration, impact trauma and other serious health complications for animals, according to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.

“It is important that the public knows what to do in the event of discovering a heat-impacted animal to help wildlife have the best chance of surviving extreme weather events,” the organization said.

They recommend the public help wildlife by putting out a birdbath or shallow dish for animals to drink and cool off in and make sure to refill it as it evaporates in the heat.

The bath should be no more than five centimetres deep to prevent smaller animals from drowning and it needs to be cleaned and changed regularly to help prevent the spread of Avian Influenza.

The organization also recommends providing some shade for animals by rearranging plants to provide shade or putting up a small umbrella.

“With last year’s heat wave still fresh in many people’s minds, more and more people are concerned with the well-being of wildlife,” Jackie McQuillan, Wildlife Rescue’s support centre lead said in a release.

“We want the public to be aware of the signs of overheating in wildlife, such as panting, open-mouth breathing, fluffed-up feathers and lethargy.”

If members of the public see wildlife in distress, they can contact the Wildlife Help Centre at 604-526-7275.

B.C. wildlife can often be spotted cooling down in ponds or backyard pools.

Recently, Prince George resident Brian Skakun captured a bear taking a dip in a pond along a trail.

The bear can be seen swimming and splashing around in the cooling water.

Skakun told Global News he has about 15 trail cameras set up in this area and he enjoys watching the wildlife that will come through and explore.

In addition, Richmond resident Heather Galbrait caught a family of raccoons playing and splashing in her backyard pool for about two hours two hours this week.

She told Global News they would hop in the pool, then go wrestle in the backyard and when they got too hot they would jump in the pool again.

“They must have gone in four or five times but I couldn’t get mad because they were so darn cute,” Galbrait said.