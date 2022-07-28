Menu

Canada

Workers evacuated during morning fire at West Mountain townhouse development

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 2:25 pm
The Hamilton Fire say there were no injuries in a multiple-alarm fire the morning of July 28 at a west mountain location on Sanatorium Road. View image in full screen
The Hamilton Fire say there were no injuries in a multiple-alarm fire the morning of July 28 at a west mountain location on Sanatorium Road. @HamiltonFireDep

Several contractors were evacuated during a multiple-alarm blaze at a new townhouse complex on Hamilton’s West Mountain Thursday morning.

Hamilton fire says flames touched down in two units around 10 a.m. at the development on Sanatorium Road on the former Chedoke Hospital grounds.

“The fire was traveling between all three floors of both units in void spaces, in the ceilings and walls,” chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News in email.

“Firefighters needed to pull down ceilings and open up walls to find the advancing fire.”

Read more: Hamilton’s airport generally unaffected by delays and cancellations amid spike in summer travel

There were no reported injuries in the incident. The blaze was put out just after 11 a.m., according to firefighters.

Damage was limited to the three units and estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $1 million, according to Cunliffe.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but has been deemed not-suspicious.

