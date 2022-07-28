Workers evacuated during morning fire at West Mountain townhouse development

Send this page to someone via email

Several contractors were evacuated during a multiple-alarm blaze at a new townhouse complex on Hamilton’s West Mountain Thursday morning.

Hamilton fire says flames touched down in two units around 10 a.m. at the development on Sanatorium Road on the former Chedoke Hospital grounds.

“The fire was traveling between all three floors of both units in void spaces, in the ceilings and walls,” chief Dave Cunliffe told Global News in email.

“Firefighters needed to pull down ceilings and open up walls to find the advancing fire.”

There were no reported injuries in the incident. The blaze was put out just after 11 a.m., according to firefighters.

Damage was limited to the three units and estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $1 million, according to Cunliffe.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but has been deemed not-suspicious.

Our crews are active at a multiple alarm structure fire at 555 Sanitorium Rd. We’ll involved fire in two units. pic.twitter.com/Qp9In34qBI — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) July 28, 2022