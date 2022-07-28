Menu

Crime

Child struck in hit and run involving SUV in Woodstock, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 11:17 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont., police are investigating a hit and run collision after a child was struck by an SUV Wednesday evening. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

Woodstock, Ont., police are investigating a hit and run collision after they say a child was struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city.

On Wednesday at 6:40 p.m., police say the driver of a burgundy SUV, suspected to be a Chevrolet Equinox, travelling on James Street, hit a child running into the roadway.

Read more: Police investigate shooting in southwest London, Ont.

According to police, the SUV stopped up the road as the child got up and ran towards their house. Shortly after, the driver backed into a nearby driveway and proceeded to flee the area, police say.

Trending Stories

The child suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for assessment.

Police describe the driver of the SUV as a man in his 30s with brown and blond hair. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.

