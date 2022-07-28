Child struck in hit and run involving SUV in Woodstock, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock, Ont., police are investigating a hit and run collision after they say a child was struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city.

On Wednesday at 6:40 p.m., police say the driver of a burgundy SUV, suspected to be a Chevrolet Equinox, travelling on James Street, hit a child running into the roadway.

According to police, the SUV stopped up the road as the child got up and ran towards their house. Shortly after, the driver backed into a nearby driveway and proceeded to flee the area, police say.

The child suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for assessment.

Police describe the driver of the SUV as a man in his 30s with brown and blond hair. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, police add.

The investigation is ongoing.