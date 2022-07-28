Menu

Crime

Man wanted after daylight stabbing outside east Toronto pub

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 11:11 am
Police responded to the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area Saturday evening for a stabbing. View image in full screen
Police responded to the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area Saturday evening for a stabbing. Global News

Toronto police say a 41-year-old man is wanted after a stabbing outside of a pub on The Danforth last weekend.

Police said that on Saturday at 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area for a stabbing.

A 37-year-old man was standing in front of a pub when he was allegedly approached by another man and assaulted.

During the assault, the victim was stabbed by the suspect, who then got into a car and fled, police said.

Officers initially indicated that the stabbing occurred inside the establishment.

Read more: Man stabbed inside Toronto east end bar, police say

On Thursday, investigators announced that Toronto resident Eroll Potvin is wanted for assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon (knife), assault with a weapon (firearm), two counts of uttering threats, and extortion.

He was described as five feet eight inches tall and 230 pounds with a heavy build, short black receding hair, and a beard.

“He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Eroll Potvin, 41, is wanted for multiple offences. View image in full screen
Eroll Potvin, 41, is wanted for multiple offences. Handout / Toronto Police
