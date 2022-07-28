Man wanted after daylight stabbing outside east Toronto pub

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 41-year-old man is wanted after a stabbing outside of a pub on The Danforth last weekend.

Police said that on Saturday at 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area for a stabbing.

A 37-year-old man was standing in front of a pub when he was allegedly approached by another man and assaulted.

During the assault, the victim was stabbed by the suspect, who then got into a car and fled, police said.

Officers initially indicated that the stabbing occurred inside the establishment.

On Thursday, investigators announced that Toronto resident Eroll Potvin is wanted for assault, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon (knife), assault with a weapon (firearm), two counts of uttering threats, and extortion.

Story continues below advertisement

He was described as five feet eight inches tall and 230 pounds with a heavy build, short black receding hair, and a beard.

“He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Eroll Potvin, 41, is wanted for multiple offences. Handout / Toronto Police