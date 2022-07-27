Researchers highlight progress toward HIV cure ahead of Montreal AIDS conference

Send this page to someone via email

Researchers are promoting the progress being made to cure HIV ahead of a major international AIDS conference beginning this week in Montreal.

Dr. Jana Dickter, a researcher at the City of Hope medical centre in California, says a 66-year-old man with HIV who was treated with a stem cell transplant for acute leukemia has been in remission from both conditions for 17 months.

Dickter, whose research is being presented at the conference, told reporters today that the patient is the fourth person known to have achieved HIV remission after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor with a rare genetic mutation.

Other research being presented at the conference includes the case of a Spanish woman who has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for 15 years without treatment.

Madisa Mine, a virologist with Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, will present research showing that the southern African country, where more than 20 per cent of adults are HIV positive, has exceeded global targets regarding the sexual health of people living with HIV.

AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference, officially begins Friday in Montreal.