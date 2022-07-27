2 arrested after unattended children duct-taped in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face charges following a child abuse investigation in Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers on June 30 attended a residence in Port Hope to assist an unnamed Children’s Aid Society with an ongoing investigation. Police say a daycare provider had contacted CAS expressing concern about the health and well-being of two children.

Police say the two children were removed from the residence “indefinitely” and received appropriate medical care.

The investigation found the children had been duct-taped and left unattended, police said Wednesday.

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman on Tuesday. Both individuals were charged with two counts each of forcible confinement, failure to provide the necessaries of life and assault with a weapon.

The names of the accused were not released. They are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.