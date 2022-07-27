Menu

Crime

2 arrested after unattended children duct-taped in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 11:25 am
Port Hope police say two people have been arrested following a child abuse investigation. View image in full screen
Port Hope police say two people have been arrested following a child abuse investigation. Getty Images

Two people face charges following a child abuse investigation in Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers on June 30 attended a residence in Port Hope to assist an unnamed Children’s Aid Society with an ongoing investigation. Police say a daycare provider had contacted CAS expressing concern about the health and well-being of two children.

Read more: Server rescues child from abuse with secret sign, ‘Do you need help?’

Police say the two children were removed from the residence “indefinitely” and received appropriate medical care.

The investigation found the children had been duct-taped and left unattended, police said Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman on Tuesday. Both individuals were charged with two counts each of forcible confinement, failure to provide the necessaries of life and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The names of the accused were not released. They are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

