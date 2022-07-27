Manitoba warns lakefront residents about high winds Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Residents near the south basin of Lake Manitoba and shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg are being warned about high winds on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The province’s hydrologic forecast centre said northwest wind gusts up to 55 km/h and wave action could raise water levels significantly — by as much as five feet or more.

A full list of the areas affected is available on the province’s website.

0:33 Ochre Beach Hit Hard By Winds, Waves Ochre Beach Hit Hard By Winds, Waves – Jun 1, 2022