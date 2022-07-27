Menu

Weather

Manitoba warns lakefront residents about high winds Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 8:49 am
Gimli Beach on Lake Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Gimli Beach on Lake Winnipeg. Global News

Residents near the south basin of Lake Manitoba and shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg are being warned about high winds on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Read more: Flooding, strong winds create ‘scary conditions’, shut down Manitoba highway

The province’s hydrologic forecast centre said northwest wind gusts up to 55 km/h and wave action could raise water levels significantly — by as much as five feet or more.

A full list of the areas affected is available on the province’s website.

