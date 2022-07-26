Regina police make arrest in armed robbery case

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said it arrested 21-year-old Randall Hart Jr. in relation to an armed robbery on July 15.

Police said they were dispatched to a business on the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East around 1:15 a.m. on July 15, and received information that a man armed with a firearm had stolen merchandise and fled.

Officers found some discarded items, but couldn’t locate a suspect.

Police identified a suspect and arrested and charged Hart on Friday.

A search warrant was issued for Hart’s residence.

Officers said the firearm used for the incident was an airsoft gun.

Hart was charged with robbery and use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.