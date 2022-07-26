Montreal Pride returns for 15th year with new shows and site

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Pride Festival is back for a 15th edition from Aug. 1 to 7 with nine free large-scale shows, 150 artists, 100 community activities with more than 200 organizations — as well as the traditional parade to mark the last day of festivities.

Organizers held the official launch of its programming Tuesday, saying they want it to be ‘exuberant’ and ‘full of life’, after a year as a virtual event and another in hybrid formula. The return of Pride Montreal is essential for the LGBTQ2 communities, according to its executive director, Simon Gamache.

“It’s very exciting. All festivals have lived it in the past few months, we’re really thrilled to be back,” said Gamache.

“I think this year’s really important for Montreal Pride; our communities haven’t met together in such a big setting since 2019.” Gamache added the festival is focused on equity, diversity and inclusion.

The event promises the largest free drag show in the country hosted by Rita Baga, proclaimed Montreal’s queen of drag. Nearly 20 artists from Canada, the United States, France and the United Kingdom, most of whom have participated in RuPaul’s Drag Race and Queen of the Universe, will be on stage.

Many Quebec artists such as Côeur de Pirate, Corneille, Pasty Gallant, Alaclair Ensemble, Ariane Moffat and Sarahmée will also take part in one of the nine full-scale shows.

The Pride Parade to celebrate the progress of LGBTQ2 rights will take place on René-Lévesque Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 7, with only hybrid, electric or biofuel vehicles allowed. A minute of silence will be observed at 2:30 pm.

The festival will close with performances by two DJs and Brazilian singer-songwriter and drag queen Pabllo Vittar.

— with files from Global News Montreal