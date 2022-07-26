With hot weather baking B.C.’s Interior, residents reminded to be heat-wary  

Send this page to someone via email

With B.C. under a nearly province-wide heat warning, finding ways to stay cool is this week’s top topic for Interior residents.

According to Environment Canada, daytime-high temperatures for the Okanagan and Shuswap are projected to hover between reach 35 and 40 C (95 to 104 F) until Saturday.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week,” says the national weather agency.

The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely this weekend to early next week.”

While well short of last year’s blistering and record-setting temperatures experienced during the heat dome in late June and early July, this week’s forecast still has scorching-hot numbers that could lead to potential health issues for some.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) says heat events can post a very high risk of severe illness for some if they don’t have access to a cool indoor environment.

And the longer the heat event, the BCCDC says the risk of heat-related illness increases.

“Seniors and persons with chronic conditions are at greater risk and may not realize that they are getting too hot,” says the BCCDC. “People with limited mobility may also need extra help to take steps to keep cool.”

The National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health says if a person you know doesn’t have air conditioning, check in with them regularly to see how they are coping. It also has a checklist that’s available online.

Health agencies say the most susceptible individuals include:

Older adults, especially those over 60

People with pre-existing health conditions

People with mental illnesses

People with substance use disorders

People with limited mobility and other disabilities

People who are marginally housed

People who work in hot environments

People who are pregnant

Infants and young children

To avoid heat illness, health agencies say you should drink plenty of water, or other liquids, to stay hydrated, and to take it easy during the hottest hours of the day.

They also say to take immediate action to cool down if you’re overheating.

Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache and dizziness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

Heavy sweating

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weak, rapid pulse

Low blood pressure upon standing

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

Dark urine

If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest and use water to cool your body.

Signs of heat stroke include:

Loss of consciousness

Disorientation

Confusion

Rapid breathing

Racing heart rate

Severe nausea

Vomiting

Very dark urine or no urine

Interior Health says heat stroke is a medical emergency.

The Mayo Clinic says heat stroke is the most serious form of heat injury, and can occur if your body temperature rises to 40 C (104 F) or higher.

It suggests taking immediate action to cool the overheated person while waiting for emergency treatment by whatever means available.

Get the person into the shade or indoors.

Remove excess clothing.

Put them in a cool tub of water or a cool shower

Spray them with a garden hose

Sponge them with cool water

Fan them while misting with cool water

Place ice packs or cold, wet towels on the person’s head, neck, armpits and groin

“Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles,” says the Mayo Clinic.

“The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.”