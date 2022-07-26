Menu

Traffic

Emergency crews respond to potentially life-threatening crash near Bowden

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted July 26, 2022 3:19 pm
Emergency crews responded to a potentially life-threatening car crash near Bowden, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon. Place: Calgary, Alberta, STARS hangar Photographer: Lyle Aspinall Original: _R8A5844.jpg. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a potentially life-threatening car crash near Bowden, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon. Place: Calgary, Alberta, STARS hangar Photographer: Lyle Aspinall Original: _R8A5844.jpg. Lyle Aspinall / STARS air ambulance

Emergency crews responded to a potentially life-threatening car crash near Bowden, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

EMS was called at around 12:10 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision on Highway 587 and Range Road 12 just north of Bowden, a town approximately 45 km south of Red Deer.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that two patients were involved in the crash. One patient appears to be in potentially serious life-threatening condition, while the other looks relatively minor, the spokesperson said.

A STARS air ambulance was also dispatched to the area, according to a tweet at 12:22 p.m.

–More to come…

