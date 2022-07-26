Menu

Crime

Replica firearm seized following Highway 401 traffic stop in Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 2:50 pm
Northumberland OPP seized a replica firearm following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Cobourg on July 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP seized a replica firearm following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Cobourg on July 25, 2022. Northumberland OPP

Two Toronto-area residents face weapon-related charges following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in Cobourg on Monday morning.

Northumberland OPP say around 7 a.m., officers conducting speed enforcement on the highway’s eastbound lanes stopped a vehicle for speeding.

Police say an occupant in the vehicle removed a firearm from the glovebox and placed it on the dashboard.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested. Police determined the firearm was a replica.

Yixuan Zou, 23, of Toronto and Xinz Chi, 19, of Mississauga were arrested and each was charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Zou was also charged with speeding over the posted limit.

A replica firearm (top) compared to a real firearm in a comparison photo released by OPP. View image in full screen
A replica firearm (top) compared to a real firearm in a comparison photo released by OPP. Northumberland OPP

Both accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Cobourg on Sept. 7.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cobourg taghighway 401 tagFirearm tagGun tagNorthumberland OPP tagTraffic Stop tagHwy 401 tagReplica Firearm tag

