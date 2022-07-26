Menu

Traffic

Brockville man identified as victim of motorcycle crash in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 11:19 am
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision on County Road 30 on July 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say a motorcyclist died following a collision on County Road 30 on July 23, 2022. Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough

Northumberland OPP continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash in Campbellford on the weekend.

Police say around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 30 near County Road 35.

OPP say the lone driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies following County 30 crash near Campbellford, Northumberland OPP say

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as Mark Young, 46, of Brockville, Ont.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Northumberland County tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagBrockville tagNorthumberland OPP tagCampbellford tagfatal motorcycle crash tag

