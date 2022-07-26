Brockville man identified as victim of motorcycle crash in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP continue to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash in Campbellford on the weekend.

Police say around 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along County Road 30 near County Road 35.

OPP say the lone driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The roadway was closed for several hours as OPP investigated.

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as Mark Young, 46, of Brockville, Ont.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.