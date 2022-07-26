Menu

Canada

Kayaker found dead near Jasper National Park’s Sunwapta Falls

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 10:56 am
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

Jasper RCMP say a 39-year-old kayaker was found dead after he failed to meet up with his driver over the weekend.

At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Jasper RCMP received a call from Parks Canada, saying they had been dispatched for a report of an overdue kayaker in the area of Sunwapta Falls a few hours earlier.

Police said the man was due to arrive at the Sunwapta Resort at 8 p.m. Saturday, but he did not meet his driver at the pickup point.

Trending Stories

Read more: Body of missing paddle boarder recovered from lake at Elk Island National Park

Parks Canada Visitor Safety officials located the abandoned kayak, and further downstream the kayaker was found dead.

“Jasper RCMP extend their sincerest condolences to all affected by this tragedy,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunwapta Falls is located about 56 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

