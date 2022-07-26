Kayaker found dead near Jasper National Park’s Sunwapta Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Jasper RCMP say a 39-year-old kayaker was found dead after he failed to meet up with his driver over the weekend.

At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Jasper RCMP received a call from Parks Canada, saying they had been dispatched for a report of an overdue kayaker in the area of Sunwapta Falls a few hours earlier.

Police said the man was due to arrive at the Sunwapta Resort at 8 p.m. Saturday, but he did not meet his driver at the pickup point.

Parks Canada Visitor Safety officials located the abandoned kayak, and further downstream the kayaker was found dead.

“Jasper RCMP extend their sincerest condolences to all affected by this tragedy,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Sunwapta Falls is located about 56 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.