Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Principal of Robb Elementary in Uvalde suspended by school district

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 11:22 am
The Robb Elementary School sign decorated with flowers in memorial of the 21 dead in the May 24 school shooting. View image in full screen
Robb Elementary School principal Mandy Gutierrez has been placed on administrative leave by the Uvalde school board. The Associated Press

The principal of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been placed on administrative leave with pay, her lawyer confirmed on Monday.

Mandy Gutierrez was actively employed as principal when a gunman entered the school on May 24 and killed 19 students and two teachers.

Read more: Nearly 400 officers but delayed action — takeaways from Uvalde shooting report

According to ABC News, a special legislative investigation into the school shooting revealed that Gutierrez was aware of security issues at the school prior to the gunman’s entrance.

Gutierrez has been employed in various positions within the Uvalde school district for over 20 years but was only in her first year as principal at Robb Elementary School, CBS News reported.

Story continues below advertisement
Mandy Gutierrez in a yellow cardigan. View image in full screen
Mandy Gutierrez, the principal of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been placed on paid administrative leave. Robb Elementary School/Screengrab/Global News

She is the second person to be placed on leave due to intense public criticism over the response to the massacre.

Trending Stories

In June, school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was placed on unpaid administrative leave for his decision to delay approaching the active shooter within the elementary school.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has continually recommended Arredondo instead be fired, ABC reported.

As news of Gutierrez’s leave was breaking on Monday night, a regularly scheduled school board meeting revealed several security and social improvements coming to Uvalde schools before the new educational year.

Among these improvements are an audit of existing Wi-Fi and communication problems and new video camera systems within the schools. Officials are also continuing their search for an interim district police chief, ABC reports.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Systemic failures’ led to police inaction in Uvalde school massacre — new report

Several emotional support programs for students were also announced at the school board meeting, including the hiring of five additional licensed counsellors to allow one to be present at each school campus. Telemedicine services, specifically psychiatric and counselling services, will also be offered to students in the Uvalde school board.

Click to play video: 'Texas school shooting: Uvalde police release body camera footage of school massacre' Texas school shooting: Uvalde police release body camera footage of school massacre
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Texas taguvalde tagRobb Elementary School tagRobb Elementary tagMandy Gutierrez tagMandy Gutierrez leave tagMandy Gutierrez suspended tagRobb Elementary principal tagRobb Elementary principal leave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers