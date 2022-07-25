Calgary man coverts strangers into reptile fans walking pet ‘Monty’ the python

When Jeff Arsenault goes for a walk, he’s discovered there are two kinds of people: those who are drawn to him and his pet and those who would rather get out of their way.

While most people are passing by with a pooch, Arsenault walks to the beat of his own drum with Monty the snake wrapped around his arm.

“A nice day like today — why not? It’s better than leaving her in a cage. She needs the fresh air and she needs the sun too and I like to watch the reaction of people,” Arsenault says with a laugh.

Monty is a 16-year-old ball python. Jeff describes her as friendly and comfortable with being handled, which is a good thing because she makes a lot of friends along the way.

“They go: ‘Is that a snake?’ Yes, it’s a snake. ‘Can I touch it?’ Yes, go ahead. They’ll say: ‘I’ve got to take a picture and put it on Facebook,'” laughs Arsenault, who is happy to oblige with the requests.

View image in full screen Monty the python, a pet snake in Calgary.

The ball python is nonvenomous constrictor, the smallest of the African pythons.

While the bigger pythons can suffocate and eat a deer whole, Monty hasn’t ever tried to constrict Jeff. In fact, she allows him to meet new people every day.

“I’m a bit shy and I don’t know what to talk about, but with her it’s not so bad… We can talk about her all the time,” Arsenault said.

View image in full screen Monty the python, a pet snake in Calgary.

It doesn’t take long before Monty creates a curious crowd along the path in Confederation Park.

For some, the visit with Monty brings back memories of kids’ pet snakes.

“It got away once in a while and it would be roaming around the house,” said Sharon Martin, recalling her son’s corn snake, as she held Monty in the park.

Others are won over by Monty’s reptilian charm.

“I have been a reluctant snake person all my life and I’ve actually touched other snakes but I kind of like this snake,” said Wendy Tink as she allowed Monty to twist around her arm.

“This changed my perception about snakes more than any other discussions.”

Monty has been on Arsenault’s journey through Calgary parks for years and has been a companion on his road to recovery. He said Monty deserves some of the credit for his sobriety.

“I stopped drinking a year and a half ago. Right now I had a craving so I decided to go for a walk to take my mind off it and a bunch of people to talk to helps. And I don’t want to start again,” Arsenault said.

Arsenault said it’s fine with him if a planned 30-minute walk turns into a couple of hours as people stop and ask questions and take photos. He said when Monty has had enough attention she let’s him know by tucking into his jacket.

View image in full screen Monty the python, a Calgary pet snake.