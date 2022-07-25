Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Historical moment’: Manitoba Indigenous leaders on papal apology

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 11:34 am
Pope Francis kisses hand to Canadian Indigenous woman as he arrives at Edmonton's International airport, Canada, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Pope Francis begins a weeklong trip to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools. View image in full screen
Pope Francis kisses hand to Canadian Indigenous woman as he arrives at Edmonton's International airport, Canada, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Pope Francis begins a weeklong trip to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country's notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Francis’ trip to Canada to apologize for the Catholic church’s role in the residential school system is a “step toward healing,” say Manitoba Indigenous leaders.

Although the Pope isn’t stopping in Manitoba as part of what he has called a “penitential pilgrimage,” residential school survivors and leaders from across Canada have been watching the beginning of his tour in Alberta with great interest.

“It has been over a year since discovering over a thousand unmarked graves of children on Indian Residential School grounds, and we are still mourning them,” said Cornell McLean, acting Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs on Monday.

“An apology does not ease the pain of lost children who never returned home, or the legacy First Nations carry as the survivors, their children, and their grandchildren. However, we encourage the church to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation by making concrete commitments and true reparations going forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Residential school survivors await ‘impactful’ apology from Pope

The Pope will meet with survivors across Canada at events in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut over six days.

Trending Stories

He previously apologized for the church’s role in the residential school system when a delegation of Canadian First Nations and Métis peoples travelled to the Vatican in the spring.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools — more than 60 per cent of which were run by the Catholic Church.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s apology from the Pope is a historical moment that recognizes the generations of harms caused by residential schools and the Catholic Church to Canada’s First Nations children and families,” said Cindy Woodhouse, Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief.

“Every survivor will choose how they feel about the apology. We have witnessed the Pope’s response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action #58 — and heard a message of hope to our people, Canadians, and Catholics worldwide: First Nations cultures, languages, and traditions matter.

“This message will help to guide us all on the path to reconciliation.”

Click to play video: 'Residential school survivors await ‘impactful’ apology from Pope' Residential school survivors await ‘impactful’ apology from Pope
Residential school survivors await ‘impactful’ apology from Pope

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Residential Schools tagPope Francis tagPope tagAFN tagAMC tagpapal visit tagCornell McLean tagCindy Woodhouse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers