Police deem death not suspicious after body of woman found in London, Ont. field

Police now say a body that was found in an open field in the south end of London, Ont., is that of a woman and that her death does not appear to be suspicious.

On Friday at 8:30 a.m., a citizen called police to report finding what appeared to be a body in the field near Parkwood Hospital, in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police at the scene determined the individual was dead.

No further identifying information has been released.

The update follows multiple ongoing investigations into recent local discoveries of bodies in public locations.

On Wednesday, another body of a woman was pulled from the Thames River between King and York streets.

Investigators said Thursday they do not believe that death is suspicious.

Additionally, OPP said the body of a woman was recovered in Port Burwell on Saturday.

Police said on Friday, a missing person was reported just after 6 p.m.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., emergency crews found the body of the missing person close to the marina on Bridge Street.

The person has been identified as 54-year-old Cindy Stolk of Vienna, Ont., according to OPP.

The investigation into the three incidents is ongoing.