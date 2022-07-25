Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police deem death not suspicious after body of woman found in London, Ont. field

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 10:15 am
On Friday, at 8:30 a.m., London, Ont., police responded to the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East after receiving a call from a citizen who located what appeared to be a body in the field near Parkwood Hospital. View image in full screen
On Friday, at 8:30 a.m., London, Ont., police responded to the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East after receiving a call from a citizen who located what appeared to be a body in the field near Parkwood Hospital. Stelsone via Getty Images

Police now say a body that was found in an open field in the south end of London, Ont., is that of a woman and that her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Read more: London, Ont. police probe discovery of body in field in city’s south end

On Friday at 8:30 a.m., a citizen called police to report finding what appeared to be a body in the field near Parkwood Hospital, in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

Police at the scene determined the individual was dead.

No further identifying information has been released.

Read more: London police deem death of woman found in Thames not suspicious in nature

Story continues below advertisement

The update follows multiple ongoing investigations into recent local discoveries of bodies in public locations.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, another body of a woman was pulled from the Thames River between King and York streets.

Investigators said Thursday they do not believe that death is suspicious.

Read more: Body of woman, 54, pulled from water near Port Burwell, Ont.: OPP

Additionally, OPP said the body of a woman was recovered in Port Burwell on Saturday.

Police said on Friday, a missing person was reported just after 6 p.m.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., emergency crews found the body of the missing person close to the marina on Bridge Street.

The person has been identified as 54-year-old Cindy Stolk of Vienna, Ont., according to OPP.

The investigation into the three incidents is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service tagBody tagWOMAN tagdeceased taginvestigations tagIdentified tagNot Suspicious tagopen feild tagparkwood hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers