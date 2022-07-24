SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec to open COVID-19 vaccination appointments for babies, kids under five

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2022 7:25 pm
Children aged six months to under five years are eligible to be immunized against COVID-19 at medical clinics and vaccine centres across Quebec as of Monday.

It’s the latest cohort to get the green light from Health Canada, which authorized Moderna’s vaccine for young children on July 14.

Quebec’s Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau said last week kids will be offered a dose about a quarter of the size of that given to adults.

READ MORE: Tourists among those getting monkeypox shots in Montreal as global emergency declared

Boileau said there’s no set objective to vaccinate the roughly 400,000 children under five.

He said Quebec received more than 70,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Two doses are recommended to bolster the immune system, and Boileau said most kids won’t need a third dose except for those who are immunocompromised.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
