Canada

N.S. man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Antigonish County

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 5:06 pm
RCMP said they responded just after 3 p.m. on Saturday to Hwy 245 in Malignant Cove.
RCMP said they responded just after 3 p.m. on Saturday to Hwy 245 in Malignant Cove. . DD

A motorcyclist was flown to hospital by LifeFlight on Saturday with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.

RCMP said they responded just after 3 p.m. to Hwy 245 in Malignant Cove.

Read more: Injured New Brunswick biker speaks out about motorcycle safety

“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle had been travelling on Hwy 245 when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” police wrote in a news release.

The motorcyclist was a 52-year-old man from Truro.

RCMP said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

