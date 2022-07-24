N.S. man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Antigonish County

A motorcyclist was flown to hospital by LifeFlight on Saturday with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.
RCMP said they responded just after 3 p.m. to Hwy 245 in Malignant Cove.
“RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle had been travelling on Hwy 245 when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” police wrote in a news release.
The motorcyclist was a 52-year-old man from Truro.
RCMP said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.
