Thousands attend first night of Vancouver’s Celebration of Lights

Thousands packed beaches around English Bay on Saturday night for the much-anticipated return of Vancouver’s Honda Celebration of Light.

The Japanese pyrotechnics team kicked off the first of three nights of the fireworks competition.

Spectacular grand finale of Japan’s night one performance at the Celebration of Light in #Vancouver. @GlobalBC @globalnews pic.twitter.com/Yss9hpc1EB — John Streit (@johnrstreit) July 24, 2022

Vancouver police said officers had to deal with a few cases of having to reunite children with parents or caregivers as well as a few “conflicts here and there.”

The rest of the night, police said officers were largely dealing with the mass exodus of people leaving Vancouver’s downtown core.

VPD has advice for those planning to catch the remaining two shows later in the week.

“We know that when you’re trying to get out of the downtown core and traffic is closed, waiting at the SkyTrain station can get a little bit aggravating,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, a VPD officer.

“If you’re starting to get frustrated, cheer up, chill out and slow down. This is part of the experience that people have waited three years for.”

The great post-fireworks mass exit up a closed Davie Street in the West End. I’d be surprised if this was not the biggest crowd in the 30 year history of the event. @GlobalBC @globalnews pic.twitter.com/kcuCkYSxbv — John Streit (@johnrstreit) July 24, 2022

City of Vancouver clean-up crews were busy Sunday morning in English Bay, another reminder for attendees to pack up what is brought in, officials said.

View image in full screen Crews were busy Sunday morning, cleaning leftover garbage from Saturday night’s event. Global BC

Up next is Canada’s show on Wednesday, which starts at 10 p.m., followed by Spain on Saturday.

