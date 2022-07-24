Menu

Entertainment

Thousands attend first night of Vancouver’s Celebration of Lights

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 3:34 pm
Thousands of people attended the first night of Vancouver's Celebration of Light festival. View image in full screen
Thousands of people attended the first night of Vancouver's Celebration of Light festival. Global BC

Thousands packed beaches around English Bay on Saturday night for the much-anticipated return of Vancouver’s Honda Celebration of Light.

The Japanese pyrotechnics team kicked off the first of three nights of the fireworks competition.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Fireworks Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

Vancouver police said officers had to deal with a few cases of having to reunite children with parents or caregivers as well as a few “conflicts here and there.”

The rest of the night, police said officers were largely dealing with the mass exodus of people leaving Vancouver’s downtown core.

VPD has advice for those planning to catch the remaining two shows later in the week.

“We know that when you’re trying to get out of the downtown core and traffic is closed, waiting at the SkyTrain station can get a little bit aggravating,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, a VPD officer.

“If you’re starting to get frustrated, cheer up, chill out and slow down. This is part of the experience that people have waited three years for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver’s dragon boat festival fully returns after two-year hiatus

City of Vancouver clean-up crews were busy Sunday morning in English Bay, another reminder for attendees to pack up what is brought in, officials said.

Crews were busy Sunday morning, cleaning leftover garbage from Saturday night’s event. View image in full screen
Crews were busy Sunday morning, cleaning leftover garbage from Saturday night’s event. Global BC

Up next is Canada’s show on Wednesday, which starts at 10 p.m., followed by Spain on Saturday.

Related News
