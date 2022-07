Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP officers are in the middle of a “police operation” in the area of 245 Argyle St. in Moncton, and are asking nearby residents to stay inside.

Streets in the immediate area are closed.

#RCMPNB are on the scene of a police operation on Argyle Street, near Mckenzie Avenue, in #Moncton. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. At this time, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) July 24, 2022

Not much is known about what’s going on in the area, but Staff Sgt. Andre Pepin tells Global News the operation got underway around 11:30 Sunday morning.

More to come